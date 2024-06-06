Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Sells $1,973,158.44 in Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,741. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

