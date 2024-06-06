Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $248,355 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

