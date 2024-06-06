Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
Westmount Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 18.95. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.56.
About Westmount Energy
Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
