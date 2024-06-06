Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $1.68. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 53,429 shares trading hands.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned about 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.