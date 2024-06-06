Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMB. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of WMB opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

