Williamson Legacy Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,899 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,899 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,796. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

