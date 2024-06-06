Williamson Legacy Group LLC Purchases Shares of 34,779 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. BellRing Brands comprises 1.8% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 215,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,306. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

