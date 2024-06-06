Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Position Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $145,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 497,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.19 and a twelve month high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

