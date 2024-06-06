WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDUGet Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 105,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 220,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USDU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 802,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 719,159 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 1,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 520,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 494,660 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 501,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 445,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 324,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

