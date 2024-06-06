WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.92 and last traded at $55.92. Approximately 44,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 54,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $869.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 584,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

