Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $183.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wix.com traded as high as $177.55 and last traded at $177.17, with a volume of 102355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.80.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 151.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

