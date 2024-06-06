Worldcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $303.57 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00006825 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $303.57 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,879,165 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 231,629,367.77604198 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.91979068 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 294 active market(s) with $317,668,243.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

