WOW-token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $221.07 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $221.07 million and $0.70 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02212199 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

