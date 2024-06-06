Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CFO Michele Allen Sells 1,274 Shares

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michele Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

