Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,155 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $112.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

