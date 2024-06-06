Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,286 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up about 1.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $172,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

