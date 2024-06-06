Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.71

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 3947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $562.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 528,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after buying an additional 1,556,820 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.