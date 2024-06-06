Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,805 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Xylem worth $70,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.87. 1,190,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

