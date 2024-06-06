Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $138.00 at TD Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Shares of XYL traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.34. The stock had a trading volume of 379,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

