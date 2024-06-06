Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92,786 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Yandex were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,077 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,271,400 shares. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The information services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

