YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down to $15.22

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $14.57. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 444,658 shares trading hands.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

