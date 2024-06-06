Yost Capital Management LP Sells 186,487 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Yost Capital Management LP lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,487 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for 4.8% of Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,139,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,003,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,664,000 after buying an additional 611,574 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,914,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 349,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 612,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 167,559 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MSOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 4,823,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,321,814. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $897.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

