15,919 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by Marlowe Partners LP

Marlowe Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Veralto comprises 3.6% of Marlowe Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.1 %

VLTO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

