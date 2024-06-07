1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of SKE opened at $4.82 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.