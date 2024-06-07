1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $720,502,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,850,000 after acquiring an additional 229,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,474,000 after acquiring an additional 59,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $406.82 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $417.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.77 and a 200 day moving average of $386.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody's Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

