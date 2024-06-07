1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 310,523 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5,086.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,523 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 255,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

