1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 186,463 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186,463 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 3.1 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $267.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.94.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

