1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 37,675 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,675 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Cameco worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after buying an additional 428,310 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.26 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

