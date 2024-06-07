1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,830 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DGRO stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

