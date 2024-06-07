1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 52,841 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,841 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $18,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 162.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,670 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares during the period. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shell by 188.7% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 800,365 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. TD Securities raised their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.