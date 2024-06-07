2020 Bulkers (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Shares Down 0.1%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 1,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

2020 Bulkers Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

About 2020 Bulkers

(Get Free Report)

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2020 Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2020 Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.