279,900 Shares in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG) Bought by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 279,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. 99 Acquisition Group makes up about 4.2% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 2.68% of 99 Acquisition Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 99 Acquisition Group alerts:

99 Acquisition Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NNAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 7,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

About 99 Acquisition Group

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 99 Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 99 Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.