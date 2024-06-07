3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in 3M by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.36.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

