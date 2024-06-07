ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. 72,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

