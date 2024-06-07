ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

