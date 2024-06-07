Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.06

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.06 and traded as high as C$17.65. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.48, with a volume of 4,364 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADN

Acadian Timber Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.81 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.4394904 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Acadian Timber

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.