ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Sells $183,700.00 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after buying an additional 57,538 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.3% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after buying an additional 592,735 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,485,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after buying an additional 203,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

