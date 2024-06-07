ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) vs. Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Head to Head Survey

ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF – Get Free Report) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Schrödinger shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Schrödinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADVANZ PHARMA and Schrödinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVANZ PHARMA -15.31% N/A -4.38% Schrödinger -75.94% -29.25% -20.60%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADVANZ PHARMA $525.58 million 1.59 -$74.86 million N/A N/A Schrödinger $216.67 million 7.85 $40.72 million ($1.88) -12.45

This table compares ADVANZ PHARMA and Schrödinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Schrödinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ADVANZ PHARMA and Schrödinger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVANZ PHARMA 0 0 0 0 N/A Schrödinger 0 3 6 0 2.67

Schrödinger has a consensus target price of $42.80, indicating a potential upside of 82.91%. Given Schrödinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Summary

Schrödinger beats ADVANZ PHARMA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited, a pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products worldwide. The company operates through two segments: ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. Its ADVANZ PHARMA International segment offers a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Brinavess for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome; Xydalba, a semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections in adults; and Zevtera/Mabelio, a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired and hospital-acquired pneumonia. The company's ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment provides Donnatal for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran for the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; Nilandron for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; Lanoxin for the treatment of mild to moderate heart failure and atrial fibrillation; Plaquenil for the treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; and Photofrin for the treatment of certain types of cancer. It also offers Prostaglandin E1 formulations for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and peripheral arterial occlusive disease under the Prostavasin, Viridal, Vasaprostan, and Edex brands, as well as holds licensed commercialization rights to a pre-registration drug/device combination product, Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It sells its products through direct sales and local distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited in December 2019. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

