AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,018 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. 6,962,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,131. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

