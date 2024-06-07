AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. 72,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.30. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58.

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

