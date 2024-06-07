AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $309,000 Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,242 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. 98,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

