AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,058 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after buying an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Griffon by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 529,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,254,000 after buying an additional 97,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of GFF traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 362,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

