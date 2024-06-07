AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $440,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,058,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,545,000 after buying an additional 145,097 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Republic Services by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

RSG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.95. 865,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.98. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.