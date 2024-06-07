AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $456,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS stock traded up $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,026. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.99 and its 200-day moving average is $174.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,673 shares of company stock worth $47,573,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

