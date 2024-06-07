AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $486,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $10.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.81. 268,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,873. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.66 and a 200 day moving average of $394.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.68.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

