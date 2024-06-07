AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $535,000 in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 59,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 76,621 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 679,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,457. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

