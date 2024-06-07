AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 857 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.54. 1,520,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

