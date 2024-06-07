AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,966 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.88. 964,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.40 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

