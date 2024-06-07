AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $146.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.