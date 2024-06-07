aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $339.95 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $339.95 million and $12.45 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,869,382 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

